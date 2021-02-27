Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Penn National Gaming worth $39,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

