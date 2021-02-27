Peony Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2,479.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051144 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002106 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,797,956 tokens. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

