pEOS Price Tops $0.0014 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $145.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.95 or 0.00480528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00072740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00081678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00080915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00485531 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

