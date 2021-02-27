PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $137,930.89 and $89.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,050,469 coins and its circulating supply is 43,801,873 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

