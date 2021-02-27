PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,301,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

