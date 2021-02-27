PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

