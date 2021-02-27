PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 476.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $126.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

