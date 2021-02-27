Perpetual Protocol Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $108.54 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00010503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00480815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00080766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.56 or 0.00486286 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

