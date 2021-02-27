PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.08. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PetIQ.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of PETQ opened at $34.47 on Friday. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $989.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

