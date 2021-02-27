Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report $13.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.33 billion and the lowest is $12.20 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $59.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $56.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 105,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 184,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 136,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

