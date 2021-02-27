Phala Network One Day Volume Reaches $21.16 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $86.73 million and $21.16 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00722794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00028615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00034813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040675 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

