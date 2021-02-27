Phantasma Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.09 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $37.09 million and $379,637.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,074.72 or 1.00223277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00039918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00090407 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

