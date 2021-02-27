Phantasma Energy 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,261.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $12,261.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00484716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00078605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00477894 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 38,741,925 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.