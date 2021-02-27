Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,118.00 or 1.00043466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.50 or 0.00459678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.40 or 0.00877745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00293271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00103859 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002146 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,881,187 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

