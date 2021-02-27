Phore (PHR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,834.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $22,834.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phore has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011050 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,406,613 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

