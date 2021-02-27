PieDAO DOUGH v2 Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.36 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $145,258.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00479262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00081342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00080748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00486871 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,240,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

