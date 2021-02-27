Pillar (PLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $91,499.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $91,499.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00731847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00042258 BTC.

PLR is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

