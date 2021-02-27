Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.36. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 241,858 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

