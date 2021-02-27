Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Reaches $2.86 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $47,051.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.00449218 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006336 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.29 or 0.03392127 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,721,724 coins and its circulating supply is 425,461,288 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

