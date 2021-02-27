Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 148.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after buying an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Pinterest stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.91 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,865,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,686,821 shares of company stock worth $123,617,787 over the last three months.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.