Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 34,141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $78,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 145.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

