Piotr Szulczewski Sells 5,373,615 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at $105,591,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $19.61. 12,356,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $17,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $11,125,000.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

