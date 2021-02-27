PirateCash Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $2,319.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002845 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

