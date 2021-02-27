Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $121.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $121.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00487468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00072541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00080771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00081448 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.15 or 0.00496914 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

