Playkey (PKT) Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $260,136.48 and $60,668.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.00691384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00027139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00033117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

PKT is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.