pNetwork Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.80 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $32.75 million and $9.80 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00691614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00032280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039348 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

PNT is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 72,403,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,295,758 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

