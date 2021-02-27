POA (POA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, POA has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market cap of $13.67 million and $1.05 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,022,013 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
