Polis (POLIS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,275.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Polis has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $16,275.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 257.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

