PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.05 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $66,210.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00056297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.00700627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00027024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00033554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039624 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.