PotCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,226.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $11,226.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,787.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.74 or 0.03148757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00364879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.72 or 0.01034607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.58 or 0.00444615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00396455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00256272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00023306 BTC.

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,758,780 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

