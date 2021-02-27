Presima Inc. Decreases Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Presima Inc. lessened its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,391,900 shares during the quarter. DiamondRock Hospitality accounts for 1.6% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.64% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

