Presima Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Presima Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662,505 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 946,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,512,000 after buying an additional 866,340 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $5,250,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $3,702,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

CXP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 1,961,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

