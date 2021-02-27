Presima Inc. Has $29.58 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 682.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,521 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 4.4% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.24% of W. P. Carey worth $29,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

