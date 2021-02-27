Presima Inc. Has $32.03 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Presima Inc. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 823.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,949 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 4.7% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.12% of Welltower worth $32,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Welltower by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

