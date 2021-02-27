Presima Inc. Trims Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Presima Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,980 shares during the period. Retail Properties of America comprises 1.9% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.69% of Retail Properties of America worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth $1,997,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 108,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

