PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.29

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.68. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 111,008 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGX. B. Riley cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research cut PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in PRGX Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 143,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.