PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.29

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.68. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 111,008 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGX. B. Riley cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research cut PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.
PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.
