PRIA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,659.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One PRIA token can currently be bought for $9.35 or 0.00020796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $648,668.39 and approximately $2,659.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.84 or 0.00475468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00069699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00078740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00080684 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.95 or 0.00462386 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

Buying and Selling PRIA

