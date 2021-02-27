Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Hits $2.31 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $12,232.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,282,242 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.