Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.19 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 11.20 ($0.15). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.15), with a volume of 70,924 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.60.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.