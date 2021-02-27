Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,050 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $37,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $138.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.07. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $145.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

