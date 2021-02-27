Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,467,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.43% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter worth $11,127,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,822,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,075,000 after purchasing an additional 189,936 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,979,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 145,524 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 61,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $27.71 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

