Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,765 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $38,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,298,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

