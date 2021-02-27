Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Power Integrations worth $38,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,743. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $88.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.