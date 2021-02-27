Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $38.89 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,366,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.12% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $38,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000.

In related news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

