Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.23 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $46,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 90,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 85,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

NYSE ZBH opened at $163.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $147.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.