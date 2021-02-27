Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 167.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Allegion worth $44,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $124.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

