Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.66% of Medifast worth $38,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED opened at $252.99 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.