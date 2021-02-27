Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,041 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of PTC worth $37,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in PTC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $4,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $275,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,894.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,919 shares of company stock worth $5,059,590. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

