Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,237 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dover worth $38,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.