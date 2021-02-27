Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of McKesson worth $39,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $169.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

